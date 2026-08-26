Every Efforts Underway To Minimise Impact Of Nepal Floods In India: CR Patil

Union Minister CR Patil said efforts are underway to minimise the impact of Nepal flash floods on India as water flows into the Gandak River system.
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have placed border districts on alert, with authorities monitoring river levels and preparing relief measures.
Amit Shah said NDRF teams and local administrations have been put on high alert in affected areas.
Union Minister CR Patil on Wednesday said authorities were making every effort to reduce the impact of the flash floods originating in Nepal, as the sudden surge in the Trishuli River increased water flow towards the Gandak River system in Bihar.
“The sudden surge in the source waters of the Trishuli River has caused significant damage there. This water has travelled about 150 kilometres toward the Indian border in Bihar; while the water level in the Gandak River within Bihar is now gradually receding and remains under control, the sudden influx has inevitably caused damage,” Patil told reporters.
He added that steps were being taken to protect affected areas in India.
“Every effort is being made to minimise the impact within our country. PM Modi is closely monitoring the situation, and HM Amit Shah is also actively overseeing it and issuing necessary directives,” Patil said.
Patil said villagers living along both banks of the river had been shifted as a precautionary measure and that authorities were continuing efforts to manage the situation.
The flash floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa district have raised concerns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over possible rises in water levels of rivers flowing downstream into India.
Amit Shah Places Border Areas On Alert
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the loss of more than 90 lives in Nepal and said the Indian government was supporting relief efforts.
“The devastation caused by the floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. In this hour of crisis, the Government of India stands with Nepal,” Shah said.
He said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding preparedness in areas that could be affected by the increased water flow.
“The NDRF has also been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt,” Shah said.
Bihar, UP Step Up Flood Preparedness
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have intensified monitoring after the Nepal floods triggered concerns over the Gandak and other rivers connected to the Himalayan river system.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said a high-level committee had been formed to oversee the situation.
“A high-level team has been constituted. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are monitoring this, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself,” Choudhary told reporters.
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts to remain alert due to rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers.
“In view of the rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts due to its impact, instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations,” Adityanath said in a post on X.
India Sends Relief Supplies To Nepal
Meanwhile, India has dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) supplies, including essential medicines, to Nepal following the devastating floods that have killed at least 95 people and left hundreds missing.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the assistance was sent to support Nepal’s response efforts.
“Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods,” Jaishankar said on X.
“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people,” he added.
The relief material, transported through an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft, includes temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines for affected communities.