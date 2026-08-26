CJP Warns Delhi Govt Of Fresh Protest If Schools Are Not Repaired

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Das alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had visited Sanjay Colony in February and had assured residents that the schools would be repaired and a new school would be constructed

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das addresses media
CJP's Saurav Das PTI | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • CJP has warned of fresh protests if repair work at Sanjay Colony schools in Delhi does not begin by September 15.

  • The group inspected the schools under its “School Thik Karo” campaign and alleged poor infrastructure and safety issues.

  • CJP co-convenor Saurav Das claimed students lacked basic facilities, including proper classrooms, toilets and learning resources.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday warned of another protest in Delhi if repair work at government schools in Sanjay Colony, Chhatarpur, does not begin before the deadline set by local residents.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das raised concerns over the condition of the schools during an inspection conducted as part of the group’s “School Thik Karo” campaign. The organisation alleged that students were studying in poor conditions and demanded immediate improvement in school infrastructure.

According to the CJP, residents of Sanjay Colony have given the government time until September 15 to begin the promised repair work.

“The people of Sanjay Colony have decided 15 September as the deadline for the promised work to begin. We won’t act as silent spectators anymore. Get this started before the deadline, else, we will be back,” the CJP said in a post on X.

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CJP Raises Concerns Over School Infrastructure

Das alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had visited Sanjay Colony in February and had assured residents that the schools would be repaired and a new school would be constructed.

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“Six months later, a great river of garbage welcomes school children,” Das wrote on X.

“The school that you promised you will fix, will construct a new one, is lying in shambles. The local villagers only demand a proper school for their Nursery to 12th std children,” he added.

As part of the campaign’s inspection, Das claimed that both the MCD school and Delhi government school in the area lacked basic facilities.

“I found both the MCD school and Delhi Govt school with tin roofs, no flooring, garbage everywhere, terrible mid-day meal, no access to computers or libraries, toilets either not built or in pathetic conditions,” he wrote.

The CJP alleged that students faced safety concerns due to the condition of the premises and said basic educational facilities remained unavailable.

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CJP Warns Of Further Action

Das said the group would return with protests if the government failed to address the concerns raised by residents before the September 15 deadline.

“We will return if you don’t get our schools fixed. 15 September is the deadline Sanjay Colony citizens have agreed to. We are watching and will not stop until you give us what you yourself promised. Education cannot wait for this long,” he wrote.

The Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP’s Delhi unit have not issued a response to the allegations made by the CJP.

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