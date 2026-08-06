Saurav Das House Trespass: Police Deployed At CJP Spokesperson's Delhi Home

YouTubers and media personnel allegedly entered and filmed inside CJP spokesperson Saurav Das's Delhi residence without consent on Wednesday.
Saurav Das was in Maharashtra attending a Citizens for Justice and Peace meeting when the alleged trespass occurred.
The incident followed social media leaks disclosing Saurav Das's home address and rent details, prompting a crowd to gather.
YouTubers and media persons allegedly entered and filmed inside Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Spokesperson Saurav Das's Delhi residence without consent on Wednesday morning.
He posted on X: "Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family. If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible."
An officer from the South district police told claimed as per news reports that police had deployed security personnel outside Das's residence after he raised the issue on X. Local beat officers and personnel remain stationed outside to prevent untoward situations. "The complaint would be formally lodged, following which an investigation would be carried out," the officer added.
Details Of Police Complaint
Das's lawyer submitted a draft complaint at the Greater Kailash police station on Wednesday evening. The lawyer urged police to register an FIR for trespass and intimidation.
The incident follows recent social media discussions disclosing his home address and rent paid. Two handles leaked this information to encourage public visits.
Around 15 to 20 people gathered outside. Some individuals had been camping outside the residence since Tuesday evening.
The police complaint stated: "...various unknown persons claiming to be YouTubers/journalists/content creators and media personnel have been repeatedly assembling outside, and unlawfully entering, the residential premises of the complainant [Das]...without any authority, permission or consent...These persons have not merely gathered outside the premises but have deliberately trespassed into the residence."
Political Reactions And Backlash
Family members were inside when the trespass occurred. CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka confirmed this detail.
Ranka told reporters in Maharashtra: "We will not get scared...This is their classic playbook, where they first try to crush you and suppress a movement. When they were not able to do that, they slung mud at us. When people rejected this, they tried to spread violence...A hate campaign is being run against him [Das]...By doing these things, you are losing whatever respect you had."
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident on X. He said "this is the real face of Modi".
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien announced that his party had raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday afternoon.