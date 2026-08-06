Atiq Ahmed's Son Abaan Ahmed Dies In Car Accident In Jhansi

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, and his friend Sonu died in a fatal car crash in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday.

Slain gangster Atiq Ahmeds property transferred to UP government |
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, father of Abaan Ahmed | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, died in a road accident in Jhansi district on Thursday.

  • The fatal crash occurred under the Poonch police station jurisdiction when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a road divider.

  • Abaan Ahmed was travelling from Prayagraj to the Jhansi district jail to visit his incarcerated elder brother, Ali Ahmed.

Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, died in a fatal road crash in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday, August 6, 2026. He was travelling from Prayagraj to the Jhansi district jail to visit his elder brother, Ali Ahmed.

The fatal collision follows the violent deaths of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Both men were fatally shot at close range in Prayagraj during April 2023.

Details Of Fatal Crash

The incident took place in the Poonch police station jurisdiction. A speeding car lost control and smashed into a road divider, according to police. The high-impact collision heavily mangled the front section of the vehicle, trapping everyone inside.

Emergency responders rushed Abaan Ahmed to a nearby medical facility, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His friend Sonu was also killed in the crash.

Local residents and police officers successfully rescued two other injured occupants from the wreckage. They are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and their condition was not immediately known.

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By Outlook News Desk

The Family's Violent History

Ali Ahmed remains incarcerated at the Jhansi district jail facing multiple criminal charges. Abaan Ahmed was on his way to see him when the accident occurred.

His father and uncle faced a violent end three years ago. Three armed assailants assassinated the former politician and Ashraf Ahmed in April 2023. The double murder took place in Prayagraj while police escorted the brothers for a routine medical examination.

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