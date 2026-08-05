Ed Sheeran Fined Over Uninsured Aston Martin During Restoration; Singer Explains Why

Ed Sheeran pleaded guilty after his restored Aston Martin lacked valid insurance coverage.
Singer called the incident a genuine administrative misunderstanding in his court statement.
Court imposed £666 fine alongside costs and victim surcharge totaling £1,032.
Ed Sheeran has been fined after pleading guilty to keeping an uninsured Aston Martin while the classic car was undergoing restoration and conversion into an electric vehicle. The British singer-songwriter admitted the offence before Bradford Magistrates' Court, explaining that he had believed the workshop responsible for the project had insured the vehicle throughout the process.
Ed Sheeran explains uninsured Aston Martin case
According to the BBC, Ed Sheeran sent his silver 1966 Aston Martin for restoration in 2021. However, the DVLA later found that the vehicle was not insured in December 2025. The singer was subsequently convicted of keeping a motor vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements.
In a letter submitted to the court alongside his guilty plea, it was stated by Sheeran that the car had "remained within the control of the workshop" since 2021 and had been kept off public roads throughout that period. It was further explained that "there has accordingly been no risk to third party members of the public arising from uninsured driving of the vehicle" and that the car had remained inoperable while restoration work continued.
Singer calls incident an administrative misunderstanding
The singer was ordered to pay a £666 fine, £100 in court costs and a £266 victim surcharge.
In his written submission, it was also stated that he had "at no point had physical possession or practical control of the vehicle" and that the restoration and electric conversion were still ongoing. Sheeran apologised for using court resources and maintained that he never received the DVLA's initial offer of an out-of-court settlement, adding that it would have been paid immediately had it reached him.
The incident was described by the singer as a "genuine administrative misunderstanding." He also noted that the Aston Martin had been declared off-road through a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) earlier this year.
Sheeran's case was processed under the Single Justice Procedure system. He was among 1,451 people across England and Wales convicted last week for failing to insure their vehicles.