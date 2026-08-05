Karthik Subbaraj's next, Dorothy, will premiere at TIFF 2026.
It's the director's tenth film.
The film is backed by Sikhya.
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's next, Dorothy, will have its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It is the filmmaker's tenth directorial.
Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for Dorothy, for which the lead actors are Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth. The Tamil filmmaker’s new film will mark the legendary music director’s 1540th project.
Karthik Subbaraj is producing the project under his Dhammam Films banner along with Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, and Jyoti Deshpande under the Jio Studios banner. The technical crew includes cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarrasu, editor Ganesh Siva, production designer Kumar Gangappan and stunt choreographer Dinesh Subbarayan. Sikhya Entertainment is the studio behind the the Oscar-winning short The Elephant Whisperers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait and the National Award-winning Kathal.
Sharing the announcement on social media, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “A story that is very very close to my heart and a film I wanted to make since many years is finally made. And that too with music by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir.”
Dorothy is among the 10 world premieres in TIFF's Centrepiece section, which also includes Four Seasons in Java by Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini, whose Yuni won the TIFF Platform Award in 2021.
The Centrepiece selection will also host international premieres of several Cannes titles, including Camera d’Or winner Ben’Imana by Rwandan director Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo, Jury Prize winner The Dreamed Adventure by German filmmaker Valeska Grisebach, and French director Marine Atlan’s La Gradiva, which won Cannes Critics' Week.
The 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 10 to 20.