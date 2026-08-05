Karthik Subbaraj is producing the project under his Dhammam Films banner along with Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, and Jyoti Deshpande under the Jio Studios banner. The technical crew includes cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarrasu, editor Ganesh Siva, production designer Kumar Gangappan and stunt choreographer Dinesh Subbarayan. Sikhya Entertainment is the studio behind the the Oscar-winning short The Elephant Whisperers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait and the National Award-winning Kathal.