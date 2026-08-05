Vikrant Massey's Netflix Series, Musafir Cafe, Renewed For Season 2

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I’m happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can’t wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”