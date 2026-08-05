Vikrant Massey's Netflix Series, Musafir Cafe, Renewed For Season 2

Musafir Cafe has been renewed by Netflix for another season.
Vikrant Massey, Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto lead the show.
The first season attracted substantive viewership, much of which was dominated by women.
Netflix has announced Season 2 of Musafir Cafe, the Netflix show anchored by Vikrant Massey.
Created by Sharanya Rajgopal and adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling novel of the same name, the Vikrant Massey-led series deep dives into matters of the heart.
The series has struck a chord with audiences debating on social media over Chander's (Vikrant Massey) choice between Sudha (Vedika Pinto) and Preeti (Mahima Makwana). Set against the picturesque backdrops of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the romantic drama circles the lives of three strangers whose paths intertwine and get knotted in unexpected ways.The series not only takes its time establishing the emotional conflicts across its first six episodes, but also shifts between two timelines - Chander's past with Sudha and his life with Preeti in the present, begging the question, "What if..."
The series also stars Ashi Malviya, Adil Hussain, Anubha Fatehpuria, Sadiya Siddiqui, Loveleen Mishra, Ashi Malviya and Rajeev Siddhartha.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I’m happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can’t wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”
Earlier, she had described Musafir Café ahead of its July 24 launch as "a step deeper towards building out the much needed yet lesser explored romance genre," promising "the kind of comfort watching that leaves you happy, satisfied and a lingering warm feeling, like a cup of tea on a rainy day".
Vikrant Massey has reportedly boarded Ajay Devgn's upcoming action thriller, Chauhaan.