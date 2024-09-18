Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy

The screenplay’s reluctance in fleshing out thematic queries also surfaces in an abrupt minor thread where a rich kid gets kidnapped. The family’s affluence ensures the case gets national attention and the kid rescued in two days. Pandey’s superior schools him in taking up such “productive” cases which would be a career boost too. Insertion of this ‘rich kid’ plot, which wraps up within few minutes, comes off as a blunt reiteration of prior established home truths. Corrupt, slimy police force eager to swat away the problems of the poor is one of the very first things the film addresses. Early in the film, Pandey, before his conscience is jolted and he turns a responsible officer, calls this entrenched sense of injustice the key facet of the system. You’d better accept it and act accordingly.