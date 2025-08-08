Together Review | Clingy, Chaotic, And Comical: An Amusing Body Horror On Modern Love

One often wonders what lovers mean when they say they want to crawl under their significant other’s skin to be closer to them. Michael Shanks’ Together (2025) takes on that impulse quite literally with Millie (Alison Brie) and Tim (Dave Franco), who begin in troubled waters. A seemingly mismatched couple on the surface, they’re together yet not in sync. Tim is mortified in front of friends and family when Millie proposes to him, exposing his fear of intimacy and commitment as he reluctantly says yes. This tug between Millie’s neediness and Tim’s retreat symbolically hints at people caught in an anxious-avoidant dynamic, even if only as a reading. In the modern dating culture, “soulmates” has become a throwaway term, but this film reaches back to Plato’s Symposium, referencing Aristophanes’s theory of soulmates. Stripping the pop-language away, it’s about someone you cannot part with, without tearing away from yourself. That quest becomes cinematic through Together’s body horror. Think of Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance (2024), where Sue emerges from Elizabeth Sparkle’s body and they are, by genetics, one being. Together poses a similar idea: soulmates like Sue and Elizabeth, who are so fused that killing one means the other can’t live either. It’s a toxic tangent, but the film tries to ask several questions—what if two people are cosmically bound, yet must face the dysfunction between them, where breaking up isn’t a cure and staying feels equally corrosive?