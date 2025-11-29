Eternity Review | A Celestial Stalemate Rooted In The Heart’s Contradictions

Heteronormative love stories usually stick to one of two outcomes—happily ever after or tragic loss. Eternity sidesteps that formula, showing that love can be messy, defined in multiple ways and even contradictory, but still irresistible. The film positions Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) in a rock and a hard place between her first husband Luke (Callum Turner) and second husband Larry (Miles Teller)—deciding which man will accompany her through the rest of the afterlife. Reminiscent of Netflix show The Ultimatum (2022), Joan is granted an unconventional trial, spending a day in both eternities with Larry and Luke before committing to a choice. Not long ago, another A24 film Materialists (2025) posed a similar premise: A woman torn between her one-that-got-away and her pitch perfect match on paper. Celine Song’s film glossed over the many facets of a romance that selectively idealises the good parts of a past love (that did not work out) and thrives on the very privileged idea that relationships exist in a void, away from capitalistic influences. Song has also explored a love triangle in her previous film Past Lives (2023), which is a far superiorly conceptualised film and would be aptly comparable to Eternity. It also recalls Albert Brooks’ 1991 dramedy, Defending Your Life with the premise of the afterlife.