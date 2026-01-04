Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Garcia Heroics, Late Goals Fire Blaugrana Seven Points Clear At Top

Barcelona sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over local rivals Espanyol at RCDE Stadium
Dani Olmo curled home in the 86th minute before Robert Lewandowski sealed the win from close range
Key saves from Joan Garcia and a goal-line clearance from Jules Kounde preserved parity
Barcelona scored twice in the last five minutes to seal a hard-earned 2-0 victory over local rivals Espanyol, and move seven points clear at the LaLiga summit.
Hansi Flick's side appeared set for a stalemate at RCDE Stadium, but late goals from Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski snatched all three points.
The hosts generated the first decent opportunity midway through the first half, with Edu Exposito calling Joan Garcia into action, while Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres were narrowly off target at the other end.
Joan Garcia came to Barca's rescue again to deny Roberto Fernandez's header just before half-time, while opposite number Marko Dmitrovic did brilliantly to thwart Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia after the break.
Fifth-place Espanyol were seeking their sixth straight win, and it took Kounde's goal-line clearance and another wonderful reflex save from Joan Garcia to prevent them taking the lead.
However, Barca made the breakthrough four minutes from time. Fermin Lopez drove into the heart of the hosts' defence before feeding Olmo, who beat Dmitrovic with a wonderful curled effort into the top corner.
The visitors wrapped up victory in the 90th minute with Lopez involved again, pulling the ball back for Lewandowski to bundle it into the net from inside the six-yard box.
Data Debrief: Freescoring Barca equal record streaks
Barca's ninth straight LaLiga victory has matched their longest winning streak under Flick (also nine between January and March 2025).
The Blaugrana are now unbeaten in 17 LaLiga away meetings with Espanyol, equalling their best run against a single opponent in the competition (also 17 against Villarreal).
Barca have scored in each of their last 39 LaLiga games (105 goals), the best current streak of any team in Europe's top five leagues.
That was despite attempting just three shots during the first half, their lowest tally in any LaLiga match this season.
Flick's side also had Joan Garcia to thank at the other end, as he became the first Barca goalkeeper to make six saves without conceding in a Spanish top-flight game since Marc-Andre ter Stegen against Real Sociedad in November 2023.