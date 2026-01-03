Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Exciting Catalan Derby On Cards RCDE Stadium

Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: When Was The Last Time Barca Lost This Fixture
It was way back during the 2008/09 season when FC Barcelona last endured defeat in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol. It's been 17 years since that 2-1 score line when Pep Guardiola was in charge.
La Blaugrana went on to win the European treble later in that season.
Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats
Total matches: 178
Barcelona wins: 104
Espanyol wins: 34
Draws: 40
