Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Exciting Catalan Derby On Cards RCDE Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring the opener against Espanyol during their Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match at RCDE Stadium on May 15, 2025. AP/Jose Breton
Hello Spanish Football fanatics. Welcome to our live blog of the La Liga 2025-26 Catalan Derby between RCD Espanyol and league leaders FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium. This is going to be the first Catalan Derby of the 2025-26 season and Barcelona will be hoping for all three points against a side that has conceded 12 goals against them in the last 5 outings. All eyes will be on the star-studded Barca team, which 4 points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs and more.
Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: When Was The Last Time Barca Lost This Fixture

It was way back during the 2008/09 season when FC Barcelona last endured defeat in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol. It's been 17 years since that 2-1 score line when Pep Guardiola was in charge.

La Blaugrana went on to win the European treble later in that season.

Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats

Total matches: 178

Barcelona wins: 104

Espanyol wins: 34

Draws: 40

Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Welcome 

Hello Spanish Football fans! This is the start of our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 matchday 18 fixture between Catalan rivals Espanyol Vs Barcelona. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

