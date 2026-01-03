Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Exciting Catalan Derby On Cards RCDE Stadium

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring the opener against Espanyol during their Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match at RCDE Stadium on May 15, 2025. AP/Jose Breton

Hello Spanish Football fanatics. Welcome to our live blog of the La Liga 2025-26 Catalan Derby between RCD Espanyol and league leaders FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium. This is going to be the first Catalan Derby of the 2025-26 season and Barcelona will be hoping for all three points against a side that has conceded 12 goals against them in the last 5 outings. All eyes will be on the star-studded Barca team, which 4 points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jan 2026, 12:09:13 am IST Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: When Was The Last Time Barca Lost This Fixture It was way back during the 2008/09 season when FC Barcelona last endured defeat in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol. It's been 17 years since that 2-1 score line when Pep Guardiola was in charge. La Blaugrana went on to win the European treble later in that season.

3 Jan 2026, 11:48:45 pm IST Espanyol Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head Stats Total matches: 178 Barcelona wins: 104 Espanyol wins: 34 Draws: 40