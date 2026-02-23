Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Cruise To 3–0 Win To Reclaim Top Spot
Barcelona moved back to the top of LaLiga with a comfortable 3–0 win over Levante, taking advantage of Real Madrid’s slip to open a one-point lead at the summit. Marc Bernal struck early to set the tone before Frenkie de Jong ended his year-long goal drought with a close-range finish, and substitute Fermín López sealed the result with a stunning 25-yard thunderbolt late on, as Hansi Flick’s side dominated throughout to ease pressure in the title race.
