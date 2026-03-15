IPL 2026: Fans React As KKR Troll RCB With ‘49’ Reference In Jersey Reveal Video

Kolkata Knight Riders unveil their IPL 2026 jersey with the “Lines of Legacy” theme as a promotional video featuring a subtle dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru goes viral

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IPL 2026: Fans React As KKR Troll RCB With ‘49’ Reference In Jersey Reveal Video
IPL 2026: Fans React As KKR Troll RCB With ‘49’ Reference In Jersey Reveal Video Photo: X/KKRiders
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Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders unveil IPL 2026 jersey with “Lines of Legacy” theme

  • Launch video takes a subtle dig at rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the infamous 49 reference

  • Squad concerns remain as KKR make late adjustments before IPL 2026

The build-up to every IPL season is often filled with bold campaigns and eye-catching jersey launches, but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to add a little spice to the mix this time. Just weeks before the tournament begins, the three-time champions unveiled their IPL 2026 jersey with a campaign that blended nostalgia, storytelling, and a hint of rivalry-driven banter.

For KKR fans, the reveal was more than just a new kit drop. It was a reminder of the franchise’s defining moments across nearly two decades of the league. The purple and gold colours remain intact, but the design philosophy behind the jersey focuses heavily on the team’s journey, something the franchise calls the “Lines of Legacy.”

KKR’s IPL 2026 Jersey Launch Celebrates “Lines of Legacy”

KKR’s new IPL 2026 jersey uses textured purple stripes and bold panels that symbolise significant milestones from the franchise’s history. According to the franchise, every line on the jersey represents moments that shaped their identity, from early dominance to dramatic modern-day victories.

Among the moments subtly referenced are Brendon McCullum’s unforgettable 158 in the opening match of the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and Rinku Singh’s famous five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans, both of which remain iconic chapters in KKR’s history. These elements are woven into the design in abstract patterns that ultimately form the initials “KKR,” tying past achievements with the present identity of the franchise.

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The promotional video accompanying the launch quickly caught attention online, particularly because it appeared to take a playful swipe at their long-time rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). One scene featured a red traffic signal displaying the number 49, widely interpreted as a reference to RCB’s infamous all-out score of 49 against KKR in 2017.

Another moment highlighted three stars shining behind a character, symbolising KKR’s three IPL titles in 2012, 2014, and 2024. The combination of historical references and subtle jabs ensured the campaign instantly became a talking point among fans on social media.

Here's how fans reacted to the video:

Squad Balance Remains a Challenge for KKR Ahead of IPL 2026

While the jersey launch generated plenty of excitement, KKR still have a few cricketing concerns to address before the tournament begins. The franchise made several changes to its squad during the 2026 auction cycle, reshaping the team with a mix of experienced names and emerging talent.

The management also had to deal with off-field complications, including the release of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman following external circumstances, forcing the team to bring in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement shortly before the season.

They recently suffered another huge blow as there were several suggesting that their star pacer Harshit Rana is likely to miss the entire season as he's still recovering from the injury. However, there have been no official announcement yet from the franchise and Rana himself.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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