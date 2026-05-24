KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Playoffs At Stake As Knight Riders Take On Capitals At Eden Gardens

KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the final league match of Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24

V
Vikas Patwal
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KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026
KKR will face DC in the final league match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of final league match of Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. While Capitals are out of the tournament, KKR have something to play. First, KKR would be hoping that RR lose to MI in the day game today and then they beat DC by a significant margin to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs. If RR lose to MI, then KKR will have to beat DC by 77 runs or more, if they bat first or chase down the target set by them in 12.1 overs or less. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Day & Time: May 24, 7:30pm IST

Standings: KKR (6th), DC (8th)

KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 70 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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