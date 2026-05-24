KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Playoffs At Stake As Knight Riders Take On Capitals At Eden Gardens
KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the final league match of Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24
KKR will face DC in the final league match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of final league match of Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. While Capitals are out of the tournament, KKR have something to play. First, KKR would be hoping that RR lose to MI in the day game today and then they beat DC by a significant margin to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs. If RR lose to MI, then KKR will have to beat DC by 77 runs or more, if they bat first or chase down the target set by them in 12.1 overs or less. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Day & Time: May 24, 7:30pm IST
Standings: KKR (6th), DC (8th)
KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 70 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.