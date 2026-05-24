KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Playoffs At Stake As Knight Riders Take On Capitals At Eden Gardens

KKR will face DC in the final league match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of final league match of Indian Premier League 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24. While Capitals are out of the tournament, KKR have something to play. First, KKR would be hoping that RR lose to MI in the day game today and then they beat DC by a significant margin to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs. If RR lose to MI, then KKR will have to beat DC by 77 runs or more, if they bat first or chase down the target set by them in 12.1 overs or less. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 May 2026, 05:43:12 pm IST KKR Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Day & Time: May 24, 7:30pm IST Standings: KKR (6th), DC (8th)