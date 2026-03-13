IPL 2026: KKR's Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Season 19 Due To Injury - Report

Harshit Rana has been one of the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders for the past three seasons. He played a big role in them winning the IPL 2024 title and then performed well in the 2025 season too. He made his Team India debut in 2024 and has been consistently featuring for them across the three formats. Losing such a player ahead of the IPL 2026 will definitely weaken KKR.