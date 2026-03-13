IPL 2026: KKR's Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Season 19 Due To Injury - Report

Summary of this article
KKR pace ace Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026
Harshit suffered a knee injury during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match
KKR is yet to name a replacement
Kolkata Knight Riders suffer a huge blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as their premier fast bowler Harshit Rana is reportedly ruled out of the season with an injury. Harshit suffered a knee injury while bowling in the India vs South Africa warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Harshit Rana has been one of the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders for the past three seasons. He played a big role in them winning the IPL 2024 title and then performed well in the 2025 season too. He made his Team India debut in 2024 and has been consistently featuring for them across the three formats. Losing such a player ahead of the IPL 2026 will definitely weaken KKR.
Initially KKR expected him to get fit at some point in the season. But Harshit had to go through surgery and reports have suggested that his rehab and recovery will take time. KKR are yet to name a replacement for him.
This is not the only injury or unavailability issue KKR is suffering from. Their premier pick of the IPL 2026 auction, Matheesha Pathirana is also out injured. He suffered an injury during the T20 World Cup and it is not certain when will join up with the squad. Earlier, due to geopolitical reasons, BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman. On March 13, KKR signed Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani as his replacement.
The other members of the KKR fast bowling unit for IPL 2026 is Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Deep and Umran Malik. Except for Arora, either of them has not played a lot of games in the recent past in the IPL. Harshit missing out will definitely be an area of concern for KKR in the IPL 2026.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad For IPL 2026
Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Akash Deep, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana (ruled out), Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani
When is IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.