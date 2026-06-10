Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament Final: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan face Afghanistan in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament 2026 final on June 10 in Male
Pakistan finished unbeaten, while Afghanistan secured second place in the league stage
As of now, no official live streaming or television broadcast details have been announced for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan final in India
Pakistan face Afghanistan in the final of the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday, June 10.
The tournament, organised by the Football Association of Maldives (FAM), marks 75 years of football development in the island nation and features four teams -- Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and hosts Maldives.
Pakistan head into the title clash on the back of an unbeaten campaign in the round-robin stage. The Green Shirts topped the standings after producing a series of disciplined performances and will now look to cap off their impressive run with silverware.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, secured second place to book their spot in the final. They have been one of the tournament's standout sides and will be confident of challenging Pakistan after a strong showing throughout the competition.
With both teams enjoying successful campaigns and a trophy on the line, the final promises an intense contest between two regional rivals as they battle for the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament crown.
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament 2026 Final: Live Streaming
When to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament 2026 final?
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament 2026 final will be played on Wednesday, 10 June at 9:30 PM IST at the National Football Stadium in Male.
Where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament 2026 final?
As of now, no official live streaming or television broadcast details have been announced for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan final in India.