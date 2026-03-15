Faf du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Break Down Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the title only once back in 2016, since then they have made only one appearance in the final in 2024, where they lost to KKR

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Du Plessis and Balaji comments
Sunrisers Hyderabad have the most explosive batting line-up of the IPL, however their bowling looks a bit thin AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Jiostar panel believes that SRH batter will have to out-bat opponents as their bowling line-up in thin

  • SRH captain Pat Cummins is their most experience bowler as they traded Mohammed Shami last year

  • SRH's famed batting line-up consists the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in their ranks

Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the few teams that cracked the T20 code early in the Indian Premier League. They packed their team with the most destructive T20 batters in the world and broke several batting and six-hitting records in the previous two IPL seasons.

However, despite having an aggressive approach and an elite mindset, the trophy had eluded them, and they would be vying to get a title in their name once again.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar experts Faf du Plessis and Laxmipathy Balaji shared their thoughts on SRH's strengths and weaknesses, the trade involving Mohammed Shami, and Abhishek Sharma's form going into the new edition.

"When I look at Sunrisers, it almost reminds me of the West Indies at the T20 World Cup, an extremely powerful batting lineup. But when I look at the squad, I ask myself, who are my wicket-takers? From a captaincy point of view, who am I throwing the ball to? Obviously, Cummins is the captain, so he is the go-to option. But apart from him, who are the other guys? Who are the two or three bowlers that are my bankers at the death and who will get me wickets in the powerplay? Looking at the names, I am not entirely sure who those guys are. So if they are going to have a successful campaign, they will have to bully opposition bowlers and build scoreboard pressure by out-batting teams. Then when the opposition comes out to bat, they look at the scoreboard, chasing 260, they get out."

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Abhishek Sharma Gets Word of Caution Ahead of IPL 2026

"Expect a lot of off-spin, but I feel Abhishek has done fantastically well in IPL cricket. This kind of dip in form is very normal. Every top-performing batter goes through a season like the one he is in now. So it is just a case of staying strong through the challenges, keeping doing the same things, and continuing to focus on your process. There will be a time when it shifts and things turn again, and then you have to make sure you ride that wave. Obviously for him, unfortunately, it happened on the world stage where everyone wanted him to do well. He had such an incredible year before the World Cup. But he is a good player, so I am sure he will find his feet again quickly in the IPL and dominate."

SRH's Over-Reliance On Pat Cummins

"I think in this team, yes, there is an over-reliance on Pat Cummins, the bowler. If you look at the way they structured the team, when you spend so much money on someone in the auction, you are essentially saying, 'He is part of our playing XI.' So they've gone, 'We want to pick the most destructive batting lineup in the IPL when it comes to six hitting.' And they are all six-hitters. Liam Livingstone is an interesting one because if you look at his IPL career, he has not performed to his full potential in almost any of the teams he has played for. You would expect that he has a season in him where people in India can truly see what he can do, but he has not quite done it yet. So it is interesting that teams continue to back him as the overall package. I suppose that is also because of the element of spin that comes with it and all-rounders are worth their weight in gold in an auction. That is probably why he went for so much."

Jio Hotstar's Expert Panel Dissects SRH's Bowling Issue

"I was a bit surprised by Mohammed Shami's trade between SRH and LSG. Of course, Harshal Patel is another option and he has experience when it comes to death bowling. But apart from that, the bowling lineup looks very thin. They have tried Jaydev Unadkat in the past and he will bowl a couple of overs up front as well. Then there is Shivam Mavi, another bowler who has struggled with injuries over the years. In the spin department too, they do not have a recognised go-to option. Yes, Zeeshan Ansari, a domestic leg-spinner, has done well. That is probably why they may have to go pace-heavy, with Ansari as their primary spin option."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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