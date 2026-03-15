Faf du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Break Down Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2026

"I think in this team, yes, there is an over-reliance on Pat Cummins, the bowler. If you look at the way they structured the team, when you spend so much money on someone in the auction, you are essentially saying, 'He is part of our playing XI.' So they've gone, 'We want to pick the most destructive batting lineup in the IPL when it comes to six hitting.' And they are all six-hitters. Liam Livingstone is an interesting one because if you look at his IPL career, he has not performed to his full potential in almost any of the teams he has played for. You would expect that he has a season in him where people in India can truly see what he can do, but he has not quite done it yet. So it is interesting that teams continue to back him as the overall package. I suppose that is also because of the element of spin that comes with it and all-rounders are worth their weight in gold in an auction. That is probably why he went for so much."