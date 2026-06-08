India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off-Test: Manav Suthar Announces Himself As India Tighten Grip
What Gill and Rahul started on Day 1 was carried ahead by Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar as they slammed half-centuries to pile on 564/8 in the first innings, almost batting Afghanistan out of the game. Pant missed out on his century to join centurions KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in this innings. Pacer Mohammad Saleem Safi was the only shining light for the visitors, who took a six-wicket haul with 6/140, second-best Test bowling figures for Afghanistan in Tests. In reply, debutant Manav Suthar rattled Afghanistan's top-order with three wickets. He, along with Prasidh Krishna, who took two wickets, ensured that the visitors were pushed on the back foot at the end of Day 2 itself.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE