India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off-Test: Manav Suthar Announces Himself As India Tighten Grip

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah, left, looks on as India's Manav Suthar takes the catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Afsar Zazai off his own bowling on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

1/11 Afghanistan's Afsar Zazai bats on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





2/11 India's captain Shubman Gill, left, speaks to his bowler Prasidh Krishna on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





3/11 Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, right, reacts after losing his wicket to India's Prasidh Krishna on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





4/11 Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi bats on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





5/11 India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





6/11 India's Manav Suthar reacts after bowling a delivery on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





7/11 India's Manav Suthar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





8/11 India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





9/11 India's Washington Sundar celebrates his fifty runs on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





10/11 India's Washington Sundar, right, bats on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





11/11 India's Manav Suthar plays a shot on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia





