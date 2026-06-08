India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off-Test: Manav Suthar Announces Himself As India Tighten Grip

What Gill and Rahul started on Day 1 was carried ahead by Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar as they slammed half-centuries to pile on 564/8 in the first innings, almost batting Afghanistan out of the game. Pant missed out on his century to join centurions KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in this innings. Pacer Mohammad Saleem Safi was the only shining light for the visitors, who took a six-wicket haul with 6/140, second-best Test bowling figures for Afghanistan in Tests. In reply, debutant Manav Suthar rattled Afghanistan's top-order with three wickets. He, along with Prasidh Krishna, who took two wickets, ensured that the visitors were pushed on the back foot at the end of Day 2 itself.

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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights-Manav Suthar
Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah, left, looks on as India's Manav Suthar takes the catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Afsar Zazai off his own bowling on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights-Afsar Zazai
Afghanistan's Afsar Zazai bats on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights-Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, speaks to his bowler Prasidh Krishna on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights-Hashmatullah Shahidi
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, right, reacts after losing his wicket to India's Prasidh Krishna on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights-Hashmatullah Shahidi
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi bats on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 Highlights—Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights—Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar reacts after bowling a delivery on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights—Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights—Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights—Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar celebrates his fifty runs on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights—Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar, right, bats on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket test match Day 2 highlights—Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar plays a shot on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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