FIFA World Cup 2026: Shooting Near England's Team's Base Leaves Nine Injured - Report

As many as 9 people were injured in a mass shooting at Kansas City
England football team have based their camp in the city
Other teams include Algeria, the Netherlands and Argentina
Multiple people were left injured in a mass shooting that reportedly took place on Saturday morning, just miles from England's World Cup base in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Athletic reported that nine people were taken to hospital after police attended to distress calls of shots being fired at 79th Street and Troost Avenue around 4am local time, police said.
"All of those injured were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive", Captain Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement. The Police have not made any arrests but are thoroughly investigating the shooting.
England's players and staff were not on-site during the incident, as they are training at Florida. However Kansas City Police Department Officer Alayna Gonzalez was of the opinion that the shooting “did not occur near a World Cup venue or anything else World Cup-related,” including the England camp.
It is largely unclear as to what led to the shooting. As per KMBC News 9, another shooting took place in Kansas City on Saturday evening, just miles away from Troost Avenue. Two people were killed in that incident.
Thomas Tuchel's men are based in Kansas City, but had flown to Florida for their friendly match against New Zealand ahead of the World Cup.
The Three Lions beat New Zealand 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane goal. They are set to face Costa Rica in Orlando late this week before flying back to Kansas for the remainder of the tournament.
Alongside England, there are other teams that have parked the base in Kansas City. Algeria, Argentina and the Netherlands are also based in Kansas City.