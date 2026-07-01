Wimbledon's First Major Casualty? Finn-ishing Blow Stuns 4th Seed Shelton In SW19 Marathon

Otto Virtanen Vs Ben Shelton Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: In a massive opening-round shocker, Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen eliminated fourth seed Ben Shelton. The World No. 137 pushed past the top-ranked American 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (9) in a gruelling battle lasting nearly four and a half hours. The No. 2 Court loss ended Shelton's perfect 4-0 career record in five-set matches at the All England Club. Despite blasting 19 aces and 68 winners, the 2025 quarter-finalist wasted a match point at 9-8 in the ultimate tiebreaker before Virtanen roared back. Virtanen, 25, became the first Finnish man in the Open Era to defeat a top-five Grand Slam seed. What's next for the relentless underdog is a second-round clash with British wildcard Arthur Fery, who beat higher-ranked Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, a devastated Shelton will try to regroup on the hard courts ahead of the US Open in August. See the best photos from the Virtanen vs Shelton tennis match here:

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Otto Virtanen Vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Otto Virtanen of Finland celebrates winning against Ben Shelton of the United States after their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Otto Virtanen Vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Otto Virtanen of Finland celebrates winning against Ben Shelton of the United States after their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Otto Virtanen Vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Ben Shelton of the United States reacts as he plays Otto Virtanen of Finland during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Otto Virtanen Vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon 2026
Otto Virtanen of Finland prepares to serve to Ben Shelton of the United States during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Otto Virtanen Vs Ben Shelton Wimbledon
Ben Shelton of the United States serves to Otto Virtanen of Finland during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Ben Shelton Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Ben Shelton of the United States reacts as he plays Otto Virtanen of Finland during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Ben Shelton Wimbledon 2026
Ben Shelton of the United States serves to Otto Virtanen of Finland during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Ben Shelton Wimbledon
Ben Shelton of the United States runs for the ball as he plays against Otto Virtanen of Finland during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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