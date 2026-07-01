Wimbledon's First Major Casualty? Finn-ishing Blow Stuns 4th Seed Shelton In SW19 Marathon
Otto Virtanen Vs Ben Shelton Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: In a massive opening-round shocker, Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen eliminated fourth seed Ben Shelton. The World No. 137 pushed past the top-ranked American 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (9) in a gruelling battle lasting nearly four and a half hours. The No. 2 Court loss ended Shelton's perfect 4-0 career record in five-set matches at the All England Club. Despite blasting 19 aces and 68 winners, the 2025 quarter-finalist wasted a match point at 9-8 in the ultimate tiebreaker before Virtanen roared back. Virtanen, 25, became the first Finnish man in the Open Era to defeat a top-five Grand Slam seed. What's next for the relentless underdog is a second-round clash with British wildcard Arthur Fery, who beat higher-ranked Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, a devastated Shelton will try to regroup on the hard courts ahead of the US Open in August. See the best photos from the Virtanen vs Shelton tennis match here:
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