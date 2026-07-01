PM Modi Stresses Hormuz Strait Navigation in Call with Iran President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss West Asia developments.
PM Modi stressed the critical importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce in the Hormuz Strait for India and the world.
The Prime Minister welcomed the recent understanding reached between the US and Iran, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve issues.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on recent developments in West Asia and the way forward during a phone call, the Indian government stated.
An Indian readout stated that Modi welcomed the recent understanding reached between the US and Iran, emphasising that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
"Welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that continued efforts will lead to lasting peace in the region. Reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait for India and the world," Modi wrote on X.
Securing the Hormuz Strait
The official Indian readout detailed the specific diplomatic stance on maritime security.
"PM reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," the readout stated.
This high-level engagement occurred against a backdrop of uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to implement the June 17 interim peace deal.
Delegation for Khamenei Funeral
Pezeshkian had invited Modi earlier for the funeral of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei starting July 4. However, India decided to send MoS for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain as a special delegation for the multi-day programme. Modi informed Pezeshkian about this decision, an Iranian readout stated.
This was the third conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian since the war in West Asia began on February 28. India continues a delicate balancing act, condemning attacks on GCC countries while remaining engaged with Pezeshkian and stressing that India remained a friend of Iran.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier welcomed the agreement between the US and Iran, saying the hostilities in West Asia had taken a heavy toll by disrupting the global economy and claiming lives across several countries. He said India hoped the understanding would pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region, while safeguarding the free movement of trade and shipping.
Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had previously spoken in March as tensions in the region escalated. Even during the conflict, New Delhi and Tehran remained in touch through sustained diplomatic engagement at multiple levels.
Bilateral contacts continued through a series of high-level visits. Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi travelled to India in May to participate in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting. More recently, Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs in Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), visited New Delhi for the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting and also met the Prime Minister. Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad was likewise in the capital to attend the BRICS energy ministers' meeting.