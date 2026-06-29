Iran Says $6 Billion in Frozen Assets to Be Released as US Talks Face New Strains

O
Outlook News Desk
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The announcement comes as recent attacks and shipping disruptions in the Persian Gulf raise concerns over the stability of the interim US-Iran understanding and regional energy security.

Why the US is unfreezing $6 Billion worth assets of Iran
Iran Says $6 Billion in Frozen Assets to Be Released as US Talks Face New Strains
Summary of this article

  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds held in Qatar would be released.

  • Pakistan said talks are expected to resume on Tuesday.

  • Washington said technical discussions remain on track, neither the US nor Qatar has confirmed any transfer of Iranian assets.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that $6 billion in Iranian assets frozen in Qatar would be released, as negotiations with the United States face renewed pressure following military escalation across the Persian Gulf over the weekend.

The announcement appeared aimed at building domestic support for the interim agreement with Washington at a time when tensions over maritime access and regional security continue to test the fragile arrangement.

The latest strain on negotiations comes amid efforts to keep shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz by expanding use of Oman’s territorial waters for both incoming and outgoing traffic from the Persian Gulf. Iran’s threats and attacks in recent days disrupted cargo and tanker movement through the strategic waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil and natural gas normally passes, triggering concerns over energy markets.

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Although the strait lies between Iran and Oman, it has long been treated as an international shipping route. In recent days, Iran twice targeted vessels travelling near the Omani side of the passage, prompting retaliatory US airstrikes and raising fears that efforts to secure a broader peace arrangement could unravel. Iran also launched missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday.

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Pakistan, which has played a mediating role in the negotiations, said talks between Tehran and Washington are expected to resume on Tuesday. The Trump administration said on Sunday that discussions remained on schedule and technical talks would proceed in the coming days, although Iran has not confirmed whether it will participate.

Pezeshkian welcomed the interim agreement in remarks carried by state-run IRNA, describing it as “a great victory for the Iranian people.”

“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out,” he said.

So far, US officials have said no frozen Iranian assets have been released. Qatar has also not confirmed any transfer. The issue has become more sensitive after Iran attacked a tanker carrying Qatari crude during the recent exchanges in the Persian Gulf.

(AP reported)

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