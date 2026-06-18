US, Iran Sign MoU: Donald Trump, Masoud Pezeshkian Agree to End Hostilities

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to end bilateral hostilities.
The agreement immediately reopens the strategic Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels and establishes a 60-day timeline for final treaty negotiations.
The pact mandates an immediate cessation of military operations, including a structured ceasefire involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have virtually signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries.
The agreement establishes a framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launches a 60-day process to negotiate a final deal on sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme.
Citing a White House official, CNN reported that Trump personally signed the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" on Wednesday while meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Pezeshkian signed the document virtually. The agreement took immediate effect.
The framework follows months of escalating regional conflict across the Middle East. It outlines comprehensive plans to address maritime blockades, uranium enrichment and regional ceasefires before a final treaty is drafted.
Fourteen Points For Peace
The memorandum mandates an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon. It also outlines a structured ceasefire arrangement involving Israel and Hezbollah, Fox News reported.
The United States will dismantle its naval blockade and related restrictions. In turn, Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period.
Economic terms in the agreement are extensive. The document plans for phased sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets and Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports. It also proposes a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion.
Iran reaffirmed it will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons, Press TV reported. The nation agreed to hold discussions on the future of its enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
A Dial For Relief
A senior US administration official described the framework as a mechanism to quickly reopen maritime routes and address uranium stockpiles, CNN reported. The strategy relies on phased incentives.
"This is fundamentally an agreement that allows us to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately, commit the Iranians to destroying the nuclear dust, and then gives us a dial where if the Iranians dial up their good behaviour, we respond by dialling up the kind of economic and sanctions relief that can make them a more prosperous country," the official told CNN.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed the finalisation of the text, Press TV reported. Diplomatic consultations with Oman preceded the agreement, Baghaei said.
Safe maritime passage will be guaranteed while preserving "the sovereignty and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz," Baghaei said, as reported by Press TV. The agreement initiates a strict 60-day timeline to negotiate a final, binding treaty, which both sides can extend by mutual consent.