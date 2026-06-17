Peace Or Pause? Trump Says Iran Strikes Could Resume If He Doesn't Like The Deal

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
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At the G7 summit in France, US President Donald Trump warned of resuming military strikes against Iran if the tentative peace agreement, set for signing in Switzerland, fails.

US-Iran Peace deal Trump Pre-war status
Peace Or Pause? Trump Says Iran Strikes Could Resume If He Doesn't Like The Deal
Summary of this article

  • Trump warns US strikes on Iran could resume if peace deal fails

  • G7 leaders back tentative US-Iran agreement and Hormuz reopening

  • Sanctions relief and nuclear commitments remain unresolved under the memorandum

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday at the G7 Summit that military strikes against Iran could resume if a proposed peace agreement breaks down. He insisted that the memorandum of understanding negotiated between the two sides is not yet final, Reuters reported.

“It’s a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?” Trump said.

The president said that the memorandum of understanding does not include immediate sanctions relief for Iran, adding he would talk about this matter later, the news agency added.

G7 Backs Tentative Deal

Group of Seven leaders issued an overnight declaration supporting the tentative US-Iran agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and extend a shaky ceasefire, even though Trump offered scant specificity about how that would be implemented. The leaders called the deal a “historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities.”

The leaders said they were “ready to contribute to its implementation,” although neither the White House nor Iran has released the text of the agreement.

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By Outlook News Desk

Leaked copies of the interim agreement show Iran will promptly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and sell oil without restrictions. Officials say the leaked text broadly matches the document. A formal signing is scheduled in Switzerland on Friday.

The accord outlines that the US will work to lift American and United Nations sanctions once a final agreement addressing Iran’s nuclear programme is reached.

Summit Dynamics and Diplomacy

Trump, however, said the deal is still under wraps. He discussed the pact during a one-on-one meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong,” Trump told reporters.

The US president arrived late to the final day of summit talks. Taking his seat next to host French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said, “I’m the boss.”

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