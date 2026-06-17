G7 Backs US-Iran Peace Deal, Calls for Lebanon Ceasefire and Energy Diversification

G7 leaders welcomed the interim US-Iran agreement.
It endorsed further negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme and pledged support for efforts to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
G7 nations also committed to diversifying energy supply routes and boosting energy reserves to reduce global dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.
G7 leaders on Wednesday endorsed the emerging US-Iran peace process, called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and pledged to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz by diversifying global energy supply routes.
Meeting in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains, leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States welcomed the interim agreement reached between Washington and Tehran, which is expected to be formally unveiled on Friday in neighbouring Switzerland.
The US-Iran agreement extends a ceasefire first announced in April by another 60 days, creating a window for negotiations on a permanent settlement to a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, most of them in Iran and Lebanon.
"We underline the need for the negotiation ... to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon," the leaders said in a statement.
The summit provided US President Donald Trump an opportunity to brief allies on the agreement. While the G7 broadly shares Washington’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, several members had opposed the decision to launch military action and remain wary that Tehran emerged from the conflict with significant leverage after maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz.
The leaders said they were prepared to support implementation of the agreement, with a British- and French-led coalition expected to help secure shipping routes once the strait reopens, as anticipated, on Friday.
The memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran has not yet been released publicly. However, US officials say it commits Iran to not acquiring a nuclear weapon and sets the stage for further negotiations on its stockpile of enriched uranium.
Despite that, several of the objectives cited by Trump at the start of the war remain unresolved. Iran’s government remains in power, its ballistic missile programme has not been dismantled, its enriched uranium stockpile has not been surrendered and it continues to back regional groups such as Hezbollah.
The agreement could also create political challenges for Trump ahead of November’s midterm elections, particularly from Republican hawks who argue that the war did not achieve its stated goals.
A major unresolved issue is Lebanon, where Israel launched a military campaign in March against Hezbollah after the group entered the conflict in support of Iran. Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, displacing more than a million people, while Hezbollah remains intact.
Iran has insisted that any lasting ceasefire must include an end to hostilities in Lebanon and an Israeli withdrawal. Israel, which was not involved in the US-Iran negotiations, has rejected those demands and says it retains the right to continue military operations.
The disagreement has highlighted growing tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv. On Tuesday, Trump publicly criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he was "not happy" with the way Israel had conducted itself.
"Without us, without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did," Trump said.
In their joint statement, G7 leaders called for an "immediate robust ceasefire" in Lebanon and urged the disarmament of Hezbollah.
A Hezbollah spokesperson told Reuters that the group did not believe Iran would agree to a permanent truce if Israeli forces remained in occupied Lebanese territory.