Congress Questions 'Clean Sweep' in Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's Office as Four Key Aides Removed

Siddharth Yadav was one of the Minister's oldest and closest aides with RSS ties, BJP sources said, as reported by the Indian Express. In addition to handling the Minister’s administrative work, he also oversaw incoming and outgoing communication for his office and routinely interacted with Chief Ministers, Cabinet colleagues and members of the bureaucracy. Siddharth Yadav was appointed as a "political individual" on a co-terminus basis starting June 11, 2024.