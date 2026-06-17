Trump Warns Iran Ceasefire Is Conditional as G7 Backs Interim Peace Deal

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Outlook News Desk
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G7 leaders endorsed the US-Iran agreement, backed further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and pledged to diversify energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz

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Trump Warns Iran Ceasefire Is Conditional as G7 Backs Interim Peace Deal
Summary of this article

  • US President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran is not final and warned that military action could resume if Tehran does not comply.

  • Major issues remain unresolved, including Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, Israel’s military presence in southern Lebano.

  • Broader regional security concerns tied to Hezbollah and the future of the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the interim agreement reached with Iran does not guarantee a lasting end to the conflict and said military action could resume if Tehran fails to comply with the terms of the understanding.

Speaking at the G7 summit in France, Trump emphasised that the agreement remains provisional and tied future peace efforts to Iran’s conduct.

"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head," Trump said.

"If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?"

Trump’s remarks came as G7 leaders formally backed the interim US-Iran deal and called for broader regional de-escalation, including an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon.

Meeting in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France ahead of Friday’s planned signing ceremony in neighbouring Switzerland, G7 leaders also pledged to diversify global energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz following months of disruption linked to the war.

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The US-Iran agreement is expected to open negotiations on a permanent settlement to the conflict, which has killed more than 7,000 people, most of them in Iran and Lebanon.

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Trump Warns Iran of Dire Consequences Over Nuclear Arms Ahead of Geneva Peace Deal

By Outlook News Desk

In a joint statement, G7 leaders reiterated concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

"We underline the need for the negotiation ... to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon," the leaders said.

The summit offered Trump an opportunity to present the agreement to allies Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

While those countries broadly share Washington’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, they had not supported the decision to launch military action and remain concerned that Tehran emerged from the conflict with greater leverage after maintaining influence over the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders said they were prepared to support implementation of the agreement, including efforts led by Britain and France to help secure shipping routes once the waterway reopens.

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G7 Backs US-Iran Peace Deal, Calls for Lebanon Ceasefire and Energy Diversification

By Outlook News Desk

The memorandum of understanding signed this week between Washington and Tehran has not yet been released publicly. However, it extends the ceasefire first announced in April by another 60 days to allow negotiations on a longer-term settlement.

The agreement still leaves unresolved several goals Trump had cited at the beginning of the conflict. Iran’s government remains in power, its ballistic missile programme remains intact, its stockpile of enriched uranium has not been surrendered and there has been no commitment to end support for regional groups such as Hezbollah.

Trump has maintained that the agreement ensures Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon, while US officials say future talks are expected to address the fate of Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

The terms could nevertheless draw criticism from within Trump’s own Republican Party ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Another major unresolved issue remains Lebanon.

Israel launched military operations there in March against Hezbollah after the group entered the conflict following US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Israeli forces continue to control parts of southern Lebanon and more than a million people remain displaced.

Iran has insisted that any lasting ceasefire must also include an end to hostilities in Lebanon and an Israeli withdrawal. Israel, which was not involved in the US-Iran negotiations, has rejected those demands and says it reserves the right to continue military operations.

The disagreement has exposed tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv, with Trump publicly criticising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days.

In their statement, G7 leaders called for an "immediate robust ceasefire" in Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

(with Reuters inputs)

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