Welcome To The Jungle witnessed an impressive swing on Day 5.
It has now beaten the original entry's lifetime haul.
The multi-starrer has now made Rs 81.50 crore in India.
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has pulled off a significant box office milestone within just five days of its release. The third installment in the Welcome franchise has now crossed the lifetime worldwide gross collection of the 2007 original Welcome, striding ahead in its strong theatrical run despite mixed reviews. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy-entertainer reaped Rs 9.25 crore on day five, commanding a bright upswing from its Monday haul of Rs 8.50 crore. The weekday trend indicates that the film is retaining a consistent grip at the ticket counters after a strong opening weekend. With this, Welcome to the Jungle has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 97.17 crore, while its cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 81.50 crore. On day 5, the film saw 29.0 per cent occupancy.
Worldwide Yield
Apart from its solid domestic performance the film is also doing well in overseas markets. On Day 5, it earned Rs 3 crore internationally. This has taken its overseas gross collection to Rs 22.95 crore. Threading both domestic and international earnings, Welcome To The Jungle has now yielded Rs 120.12 crore worldwide. Crossing the Rs 120 crore mark within five days is another positive achievement for the comedy entertainer and bolsters its position at the global box office. Welcome To The Jungle has beaten the lifetime worldwide gross of the original Welcome, which had collected Rs 117.91 crore globally during its theatrical run. The 2007 comedy had also raked in Rs 70.15 crore nett in India over its entire run.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and bold characters whose paths collide in a borderside jungle. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon cascades into a slew of chaotic adventures filled with ample confusion and unreliability and hilarity galore. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.