Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has pulled off a significant box office milestone within just five days of its release. The third installment in the Welcome franchise has now crossed the lifetime worldwide gross collection of the 2007 original Welcome, striding ahead in its strong theatrical run despite mixed reviews. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy-entertainer reaped Rs 9.25 crore on day five, commanding a bright upswing from its Monday haul of Rs 8.50 crore. The weekday trend indicates that the film is retaining a consistent grip at the ticket counters after a strong opening weekend. With this, Welcome to the Jungle has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 97.17 crore, while its cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 81.50 crore. On day 5, the film saw 29.0 per cent occupancy.