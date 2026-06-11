Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 27: Suriya-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

Karuppu box office collection: Suriya-starrer Tamil fantasy action-thriller hit the screens on May 15. The RJ Balaji directorial had a strong start at the box office and witnessed an upward trend. After Rs 113.85 crore in the first week, the film slowed down, collecting Rs 54.30 crore in the second week. The third-week collection saw further decline, earning only Rs 21.20 crore. It is set to complete its fourth week and is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Worldwide, Karuppu has already stormed past the Rs 300 crore milestone.