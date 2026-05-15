Karuppu X Review: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Reunion Turns Theatres Into Celebration

Summary of this article
Karuppu X Review reactions praise Suriya and Trisha’s reunion after twenty-one years.
RJ Balaji’s action entertainer opened strongly despite financial issues delaying theatrical release.
Trisha and Karthi attended Chennai screening as fans celebrated major mass moments.
Karuppu X Review reactions are finally flooding social media after Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s long-awaited reunion reached theatres following a dramatic release delay. Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action entertainer opened to energetic crowds and packed cinema halls, with early audience reactions describing the film as a proper mass theatrical experience.
The film had originally been scheduled to release a day earlier, but last-minute financial complications forced several morning shows to be cancelled, leaving fans frustrated. Now, with screenings finally underway, social media users appear relieved and excited as first reactions continue gaining momentum online.
Karuppu X Review reactions praise Suriya’s mass comeback
Most early reactions on X have leaned positive, with viewers particularly celebrating Suriya’s screen presence and the chemistry between him and Trisha Krishnan. Many users described the film as a “full-on entertainer” packed with whistle-worthy moments and emotional scenes designed for theatre audiences.
Some viewers also praised the background score by Sai Abhyankkar and RJ Balaji’s treatment of action sequences. A few users pointed out pacing issues in parts of the second half, though the overall response remained favourable.
Trisha, Karthi attend first day screening in Chennai
Adding to the excitement, Trisha Krishnan attended the film’s first day first show at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai alongside RJ Balaji, Sai Abhyankkar and actor Karthi. Videos from the theatre quickly went viral online, showing loud celebrations from fans during major scenes.
The film’s delayed release reportedly stemmed from unresolved financial disputes connected to Dream Warrior Pictures and distributor compensation linked to Japan (2023). Reports suggested distributors sought settlement over losses allegedly amounting to nearly Rs 25 crore.
Karuppu eventually released in theatres on May 15 after the issues were resolved.