Ram Charan Idol Row Escalates As Fans Apologise And Producer Responds

Ram Charan idol controversy began after the Kukatpally statue faced heavy trolling.
Fans apologised publicly after concerns over resemblance and sentiments emerged.
Peddi producer Siva Cherry defended fans' intentions amid growing backlash.
The Ram Charan idol controversy has become a major talking point on social media ahead of the release of Peddi. What began as a fan tribute quickly turned into an online debate after an idol unveiled by the actor's fans in Hyderabad drew widespread criticism. While the gesture was intended as a celebration of Ram Charan's upcoming film, many users felt the statue bore little resemblance to the actor.
Ram Charan fans face trolling over Kukatpally idol
The idol was installed at Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally and was inspired by Ram Charan's look from Peddi. The unveiling was attended by RC Yuvashakthi president and producer Pasupulati Siva, popularly known as Siva Cherry.
Soon after images surfaced online, social media users began comparing the statue to several other actors and public figures. Sarcastic remarks and memes flooded platforms, with many questioning whether the idol actually represented Ram Charan.
Peddi's producer responds as controversy grows
As criticism intensified, Siva Cherry defended the fans behind the initiative. In a statement shared online, it was said by Siva Cherry that criticism was easy from a distance, while every fan-driven effort was motivated by genuine admiration and dedication. It was further stated that the focus should remain on the emotion behind the celebration rather than its imperfections.
The fan group responsible for the idol later issued a public apology. In their statement, it was acknowledged that the execution had not met expectations and had become a misfire. Regret was also expressed over any offence caused, particularly to those who felt religious sentiments had been hurt.
The incident has added an unexpected controversy to the build-up surrounding Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. While discussions around the idol continue online, attention is also turning towards the film's theatrical release, with special shows and ticket price hikes already approved in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.