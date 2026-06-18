Peddi Extended Cut: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Sports Drama Adds Nearly 6-Minute Footage

Peddi has added five minutes and 56 seconds of new scenes to the theatrical release.
The Buchi Babu Sana directorial stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.
Peddi sparked debate for objectifying Janhvi's character in the film, following which certain scenes were removed.
Ram Charan-led Peddi hit the screens on June 4, 2026. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial soon landed in controversy for the objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character. It was also called out for unnecessary scenes involving non-consensual touching, following which the makers deleted certain scenes.
The re-edited version of Peddi is out in theatres from Thursday (June 18), adding nearly six minutes of new footage. The film's team has confirmed that 5 minutes and 56 seconds of fresh footage have been added to the theatrical cut.
Peddi new footage
The film's team wrote, "The #Peddi experience gets better 5 mins 56 seconds of new scenes will be added from tomorrow in theatres (sic)."
The added material will reportedly see Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma, having more depth and a stronger emotional arc. She plays Ram Charan's Peddi’s love interest.
Peddi cast and crew
Peddi also starred Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.
AR Rahman has composed the music, and R. Rathnavelu handled the cinematography. Avinash Kolla managed production design, while Navin Nooli edited the film. V. Y. Praveen Kumar served as executive producer.
Venkata Satish Kilaru has backed the sports drama under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena as co-producer.
Peddi box office success
After a strong start at the box office, the film's collections dropped, but despite the dip, it has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and South India's No. 1 grosser of 2026, setting new box office records.
It made a net collection of Rs 226 crore and a worldwide gross collection of Rs 320.20 crore in 14 days.
Following the widespread outrage, the director issued a public apology on X, clarifying that it "was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."