Sumangaly Ariyanayagam Backs Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Character Controversy

Sumangaly Ariyanayagam publicly criticised Peddi makers over Janhvi's portrayal.
Janhvi Kapoor's liked post intensified the ongoing social media debate.
Peddi controversy has reignited discussions about female representation in cinema.
The conversation surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi continues to gather momentum, with singer Sumangaly Ariyanayagam now publicly criticising the film's makers over the portrayal of the female lead. The debate, which began on social media shortly after the film's release, centres on allegations that Janhvi's character was reduced to visual appeal despite the film tackling larger themes of dignity, identity and power.
The issue gained fresh attention after an Instagram post criticising the treatment of Janhvi Kapoor's character was liked by the actor herself, leading many fans to interpret the gesture as a sign of agreement with the criticism.
Sumangaly Ariyanayagam Questions Peddi Makers' Creative Choices
Adding her voice to the discussion, Sumangaly Ariyanayagam reshared the viral post on Instagram Stories and strongly criticised the filmmakers. It was argued by the singer that a story dealing with the pain of powerlessness had simultaneously failed to extend the same dignity to its leading woman.
According to the statement shared by Sumangaly, Janhvi's character was allegedly reduced to a visual object rather than being treated as a fully realised individual within the narrative. Her remarks quickly circulated across social media, further fuelling the debate.
Janhvi Kapoor's Like sparks wider Peddi controversy
The original post, shared by Recommendation Community, described Peddi as a costly missed opportunity in its handling of the female lead Achiyamma. The criticism argued that while the film explored social injustice on a broader scale, it failed to grant the same emotional depth and agency to Janhvi Kapoor's character.
The post also referenced reports suggesting Janhvi had questioned certain scenes during post-production. It was alleged that concerns regarding the presentation of her character were raised but the footage remained part of the final cut.
Although Janhvi Kapoor has not directly addressed the controversy, her interaction with the post has become a major talking point online. As discussions continue, the debate has evolved beyond one film, touching on larger questions about female representation, consent and creative responsibility in mainstream Indian cinema.
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, released in theatres this week.