'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected': Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal In Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi opened in theatres on June 4 and received mixed reviews. Ram Charan was lauded for his powerful performance as a "crossover athlete", but the Buchi Babu Sana directorial received severe criticism from critics and audiences for portraying Janhvi in an overly sexualised manner and reducing her character Achiyamma to an object. The film has been called out for unnecessary scenes involving non-consensual touching. A section of netizens also slammed the actress for allowing such a portrayal of women in cinema.