'Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected': Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal In Peddi

Peddi writer and director Buchi Babu has reacted to the criticism over Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in the film.
He apologised and said they have decided to change the concerned portions in the films.
The director also said that "every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity."
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi opened in theatres on June 4 and received mixed reviews. Ram Charan was lauded for his powerful performance as a "crossover athlete", but the Buchi Babu Sana directorial received severe criticism from critics and audiences for portraying Janhvi in an overly sexualised manner and reducing her character Achiyamma to an object. The film has been called out for unnecessary scenes involving non-consensual touching. A section of netizens also slammed the actress for allowing such a portrayal of women in cinema.
Babu Sana, who also wrote the sports drama, has issued a statement apologising for Peddi's controversial scenes, saying they have decided to make changes to those portions.
The director also clarified that it "was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."
Peddi makers apology statement over controversial scenes
On Saturday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected."
"I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize," he added.
After reviewing the feedback, the makers have decided to make changes to the concerned portions, adding "every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values."
Have a look at the full post here.
Meanwhile, Peddi has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. It is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India.