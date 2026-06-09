Jagapathi Babu Requests Not To 'Target' Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Backlash: ‘Unfair To Go After That Girl’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Jagapathi Babu, defending Janhvi Kapoor, said that she should not be blamed as actors are not solely responsible for how they are portrayed on screen.

Jagapathi Babu, Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi
Jagapathi Babu defends Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi co-star Jagapathi Babu defended her, urging people not to troll actors for creative choices.

  • He urged not to troll artists or cause them mental distress.

  • Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that controversial scenes have been removed.

Ram Charan's recently released film Peddi got embroiled in controversy and faced the rage from viewers, critics and industry for the objectification and hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyamma. In one of the dance sequences, the camera zoomed in for close-ups of her body, focusing on her navel and waist.

This has now become a heated debate - both online and offline. Amid the Peddi backlash, Janhvi's co-star Jagapathi Babu has defended the actress. Here's what he said.

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Jagapathi Babu, who played Appalasuri in Buchi Babu Sana’s film, said that it is “unfair” to blame Janhvi as creative decisions are made during the filmmaking process. According to him, actors shouldn't be solely held responsible for how they are portrayed on screen.

In an interview with Telugu360 Digital, the actor said, “As an artist, the only thing I would say is please don’t target the actor. It’s unfair to go after that girl. We don’t know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision.”

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Jagapathi Babu requests not the troll actors

Further supporting Janhvi, the veteran actor said that Janhvi did what the director asked her to do, trusting a director’s vision, and following it. “We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.

He also requested people to refrain from targeting actors as it can take a toll on their mental health.

“If you like or dislike the film, comment on the film. But don’t single out an artist, troll them, or cause them mental distress,” he added.

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