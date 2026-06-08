Janhvi Kapoor Peddi Row: Jaya Bachchan Reacts To Objectification Of Women In Films

Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing the headlines following the release of Peddi.
The controversy erupted after viewers and critics slammed certain scenes that objectified Janhvi's character.
Jaya Bachchan has weighed in on the debate.
Discussions on Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi row gathered pace after criticism over the alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma in Peddi, prompting director Buchi Babu Sana to issue an apology and promise that changes would be made to the controversial scenes.
Viewers and critics expressed displeasure over certain portions of the sports drama, alleging that those sequences focused more on the actor's physical appearance and not on her character.
Several personalities from the entertainment industry raised concerns over the objectification of women in films. Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is the latest to weigh in on the row.
Amid the Peddi controversy, Jaya has condemned the objectification of women in films. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the veteran actress, sharing an instance from her own career, said a director tried to oversexualise her during a scene, and she never worked with him after that.
“Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me,” she said, adding, “I had only one unpleasant experience of being objectified by the director.”
According to the report, the 78-year-old actor was referring to an incident during the shooting of Manoj Kumar’s Shor, in which she played a streetwalker. The director insisted her to wear a ghagra-choli, but she said he would wear it with a dupatta covering her upper body. The director didn't agree, leading to a disagreement between them.
Savleen Kaur Manchanda, a makeup artist, shared a post on Instagram claiming that Janhvi had objected to some shots during the film's post-production stage.
"It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story. Reports show that Janhvi Kapoor explicitly questioned these shots during post-production, a boundary that perfectly mirrors her recent public stance against the industry's habit of oversexualizing women," her post read.
She also revealed that the actress also objected to particular camera angles "She (Janhvi) drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself. It is a director choosing to ignore a boundary because he decided her consent mattered less than his box office numbers," she added.