Janhvi Kapoor Peddi Row: Kangana Ranaut Says Cinema Has Long Been Harsh to Women

Kangana Ranaut says films have historically portrayed women unfairly.
Actor cautions against judging movie scenes without narrative context.
Peddi controversy reignites debate around consent and female representation.
Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the ongoing Peddi controversy, offering a nuanced perspective on the debate surrounding the portrayal of women in mainstream cinema. Speaking in an exclusive interview with India Today, the actor-politician acknowledged that films have often treated women unfairly, while also arguing that not every depiction should be viewed without considering the larger narrative context.
The discussion emerged amid criticism directed at Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, over certain scenes involving Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. While a section of viewers has accused the film of objectifying women, Kangana suggested that the issue extends far beyond cinema itself.
Kangana Ranaut on objectification and women's representation
Responding to a question from India Today about hypersexualised female characters in mainstream films, Kangana argued that objectification exists in everyday life and should not be attributed solely to cinema.
At the same time, she acknowledged that the portrayal of women on screen has often been problematic. According to the report, it was stated by Kangana that the lens through which films have historically viewed women has been "very harsh", citing examples of popular songs and cinematic portrayals that blurred the line between sensuality and unfair representation.
She further suggested that entertainment frequently operates in a space where seduction, sexuality and vulgarity can overlap, making these conversations more complex than they may initially appear.
Peddi controversy and online backlash
Kangana also spoke about what she described as the growing culture of online outrage. As reported, she said that criticism and course correction can be necessary, but excessive trolling can often become counterproductive.
According to the actor, sensuality and sexuality can also serve a narrative purpose within storytelling and should not automatically be viewed as problematic without understanding the context of a film.
The controversy surrounding Peddi centres on the introduction of Janhvi Kapoor's character, with some viewers criticising the camera's focus on her body before revealing her face. Others have raised concerns about portions of the film's romantic track, arguing that certain scenes may undermine ideas of consent and personal agency.
The film eventually arrived in theatres on June 4, 2026, sparking an ongoing discussion about gender representation in commercial cinema.