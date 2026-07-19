The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan Film Crosses ₹39 Crore

The Odyssey box office collection day 2 jumped 26.4 per cent to ₹22 crore.
Christopher Nolan's epic has collected ₹39.40 crore net in India within two days.
Global opening reached $257.8 million, setting Nolan's biggest worldwide debut record.
The Odyssey's box office collection day 2 remained strong as Christopher Nolan's latest directorial continued to attract audiences across India. After a solid opening, the epic fantasy drama recorded healthy growth on its second day, pushing its total India net collection beyond ₹39 crore. Positive audience response and strong occupancy have helped the film maintain its momentum at the ticket windows.
The Odyssey box office collection day 2 records healthy jump
According to trade website Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹22 crore net on its second day across 8,791 shows. This marked a 26.4 per cent increase over its opening-day collection of ₹17.40 crore, taking the total India net collection to ₹39.40 crore. The India gross collection has now reached ₹47.03 crore.
The English version remained the biggest contributor, earning ₹17.75 crore on Day 2, while the Hindi-dubbed version added ₹2.35 crore. Overall occupancy stood at 54.4 per cent, indicating sustained audience interest.
Christopher Nolan's epic shines globally
The film has also enjoyed a remarkable start overseas. As reported by Variety, a global opening weekend of $257.8 million was recorded, including $51 million from North America and $137.3 million from 73 international markets. It was reported that the opening has surpassed the worldwide debuts of The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Oppenheimer, making it Nolan's biggest global launch to date.
Inspired by Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o. The film follows the legendary king's perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Christopher Nolan's first feature since Oppenheimer arrived in theatres on July 17.