The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan Film Crosses ₹39 Crore

Christopher Nolan's epic shines globally

The film has also enjoyed a remarkable start overseas. As reported by Variety, a global opening weekend of $257.8 million was recorded, including $51 million from North America and $137.3 million from 73 international markets. It was reported that the opening has surpassed the worldwide debuts of The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Oppenheimer, making it Nolan's biggest global launch to date.