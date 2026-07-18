The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses Rs 17 Crore Mark In India

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The Odyssey has opened strongly in India. It has crossed the Rs 17 crore mark in India.

The Odyssey box office collection day 1
The Odyssey box office collection India Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The Odyssey, which hit the theatres on July 17, had a strong start on Day 1 in India.

  • It collected over Rs 17 crore nett on the opening day.

  • Christopher Nolan's epic fantasy starred Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in lead roles.

The Odyssey box office collection: Christopher Nolan's epic drama hit the theatres worldwide on July 17 and opened to mostly positive reviews. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, the magnum opus has been written by Nolan. The film received an overwhelming response in India, grossing over Rs 20 crore and crossing Rs 17 crore in nett collections.

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The Odyssey box office collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 17.40 crore nett from 8,413 shows on its opening day across all languages.

It made a gross collection of Rs 20.76 crore.

It had an overall 48.7% occupancy on its opening day.

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, but the original English version received a strong response.

The English version contributed an estimated Rs 13.75 crore nett. The dubbed Hindi version raked in around Rs 1.90 crore, followed by the Telugu version with approximately Rs 1.10 crore. The Tamil version contributed an estimated Rs 65 lakh to the film's opening day collections.

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With its Day 1 collection, The Odyssey has entered the list of the biggest Hollywood openers in India. 

However, it failed to surpass the Day 1 collection of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opened at around Rs 18 crore nett, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which amassed an estimated Rs 21 crore nett on the opening day.

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The Odyssey cast and plot

The Odyssey marks Nolan's first film after Oscar-winning 2023 film Oppenheimer.

Damon plays the lead role of Odysseus, and Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope. Tom Holland stars as Telemachus and Robert Pattinson as Antinous. 

Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth round out the cast.

The story revolves around Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous 10-year long journey back home after the Trojan War.

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