Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Passes Away At 91: Kris Jenner Mourns Death Of Her Mother With An Emotional Tribute

Kris Jenner announced the passing of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, at the age of 91.
Shannon was a regular and comforting presence on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.
Jenner paid an emotional tribute to her mother, calling her the heart of their family.
Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner and the Kardashians’ grandmother, has passed away at the age of 91. Jenner announced the death on Instagram on Thursday (July 16). The family did not immediately reveal the cause of death.
Viewers frequently saw Shannon on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians. On screen, she offered a calm, comforting presence. Her granddaughters frequently expressed their deep admiration for her during the broadcasts.
Kris Jenner pays tribute to her mom
"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ...My mom was the heart of our family," Jenner wrote on Instagram.
Jenner reflected on the life lessons her mother imparted to the family. "She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments," she added.
The social media post highlighted Shannon's lasting impact on the younger generations of the family. "When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you," Jenner said.
Jenner concluded the tribute with an emotional farewell to her mother. "My heart is broken into a million pieces...thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life...I love you forever Mommy," she wrote.
Family legacy and history
Shannon founded the San Diego children’s boutique Shannon & Co. She was initially married to Robert Houghton, Jenner’s father, before the couple divorced when Jenner was seven years old.
She later married Harry Shannon that lasted four decades until he died in a 2003 car accident. In March 2024, her second daughter, Karen Houghton, died from cardiac arrest at 65.
Her grandchildren—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—have not yet shared public tributes following the death.