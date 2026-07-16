Madhuri Grover Defends Her Controversial ‘Rich vs Poor’ Childbirth Logic, Pledges Rs 1 Crore After Lock Upp Eviction

Madhuri Jain Grover defended her controversial statement on wealth and childbirth during a post-eviction interview with Tejasswi Prakash.
Grover argued that wealthy individuals run the country and provide employment, dismissing criticism of her remarks as self-pity by social media users.
Despite her eviction from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Grover pledged Rs 1 crore of her own money to an individual jailed due to her personal battles.
Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of Ashneer Grover, has pledged Rs 1 crore to an unnamed individual who faced real-life jail time due to her personal battles, following her eviction from Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. She revealed it during her interview on Shut Upp with Tejasswi.
In the interview, Grover defended her earlier controversial claim that if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase.
Madhuri Grover on 'rich vs poor' childbirth remark
On Lock Upp 2's first judgement day, Grover revealed a personal secret. She said she had wanted a third child with her husband. Family opposition, specifically Ashneer's mother's belief that two children are enough, eventually stopped the couple from expanding their family.
"If the rich people have more kids, wealth will increase, and if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase," Grover said.
Tejasswi Prakash told her that social media users viewed the remark as insensitive. Grover defended her remark, saying, "The wealthy people are only running the country; others are getting employment through the rich."
When Prakash argued that the poor also run the country, Madhuri dismissed it, saying, "While the poor also drive the nation, not all of them are doing so. You seriously think the poor are running the country?" and added, "On social media, people like to pity themselves. Humein gareeb bold diya. If they consider themselves poor, then they will stay poor."
Financial pledge
Grover revealed that she wanted to win the show to give the winning amount to that one special person "who had to face Lock Upp in real life due to my personal battles."
Despite her eviction, she committed to fulfilling this goal. She pledged to personally give Rs 1 crore to that individual to conclude her redemption journey.