Sunil Pal Says He Felt 'Targeted' On Kapil Sharma Show: 'Wasn't Mentally Prepared'

Comedian Sunil Pal recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which aired on World Laughter Day (May 3). Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the episode also featured Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. The show sparked debate online, with several viewers feeling that Sunil was being “insulted” as Samay repeatedly roasted him.
Now, in an interview with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Pal said he was not mentally prepared for the show. He also claimed that he was targeted and Samay was being “favoured.”
Sunil Pal on Samay Raina roasting him
Sunil said he had no idea that Samay would be there. He was told that the episode would have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. He was asked to do a stand-up segment there and not an interview. "I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act," he said, claiming that a few of his jokes were also cut.
Pal also claimed that the episode was one-sided, and he felt cornered. "Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targeted and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, ‘Too good, you are the next Kapil’," he said.
"Even Archana was not laughing at those jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn’t laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?,” he added.