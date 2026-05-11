Sunil Pal Says He Felt 'Targeted' On Kapil Sharma Show: 'Wasn't Mentally Prepared'

Sunil Pal on Samay Raina roasting him

Sunil said he had no idea that Samay would be there. He was told that the episode would have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. He was asked to do a stand-up segment there and not an interview. "I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand-up act," he said, claiming that a few of his jokes were also cut.