Supreme Court petition seeks urgent removal of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma from Bengal poll duty

Summary of this article
The petition claims Sharma acted beyond his role by threatening candidates and influencing the electoral process.
His appointment by the Election Commission has sparked a political clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress.
TMC supporters protested in Falta, while officials said Sharma was acting on complaints of voter intimidation.
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the ‘urgent’ removal of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma as police observer for South 24 Parganas in poll-bound West Bengal. The petition alleges that Sharma is “highly partisan” and acting beyond his prescribed role.
According to the petition, Sharma engaged in intimidation, undue influence and partisan behaviour after taking charge, including allegedly threatening political candidates.
Sharma gained a reputation as an “encounter specialist” during several major security operations while posted in Uttar Pradesh.
His deployment by the Election Commission has triggered a fresh political row between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BJP and the Election Commission said Sharma was appointed to help ensure free and fair polling. However, the TMC and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of trying to influence the election by deploying officials to intimidate voters.
TMC supporters staged a protest in Falta, South 24 Parganas, on Tuesday, accusing Sharma of threatening party workers and leaders ahead of the second phase of polling.
Senior TMC leaders and ministers also alleged that the officer was exceeding his authority.
The 2011-batch IPS officer was met by protesters shouting ‘Jai Bangla’ outside the residence and election office of local TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, officials told PTI.
An election official said Sharma visited the area after reports were sent to the Election Commission alleging that Khan’s associates were collecting voter identity cards and threatening residents.
During the visit, Sharma, known in Uttar Pradesh by the nickname ‘Singham’, said he would not allow any candidate or associates to intimidate voters.
Officials said Sharma is one of 95 observers deployed by the Election Commission to oversee free and fair polling during the second phase.
Eyewitnesses said Sharma visited Khan’s house late on Monday night and warned that firm and immediate action would follow any reports of voter intimidation.