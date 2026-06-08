FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be one of the most competitive sections of the tournament, featuring European heavyweights Netherlands and Sweden, Asian powerhouse Japan, and African challengers Tunisia.
While the Netherlands enter as favourites to top the group, both Japan and Sweden possess the quality and experience to mount serious qualification bids.
Tunisia, meanwhile, have consistently punched above their weight at major tournaments and will be eager to upset the established order.
With three teams capable of reaching the knockout stage, Group F could produce some of the most closely contested matches of the opening round.
Group F
The Group F consists of Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia. The Group stage matches will be played between June 14 and June 25, with the teams battling for two automatic qualification spots in the Round of 32.
On paper, the Netherlands and Japan appear to be the strongest teams in Group F. The Dutch's rich footballing pedigree and squad depth make them favourites to top the section, while Japan's consistency at recent World Cups and technical quality position them as strong contenders for a knockout-stage berth.
However, Sweden's experience and proven ability to deliver in major tournaments make them a formidable challenger, while Tunisia have repeatedly demonstrated their resilience on the global stage and could emerge as the group's surprise package.
Teams
Netherlands
The Netherlands head into the World Cup as Group F favourites despite a recent 1-0 defeat to Algeria in an international friendly. The Dutch will look to regain confidence when they face Uzbekistan on June 8 in their final warm-up match. With their squad depth and tournament pedigree, they remain strong contenders to progress.
Japan
Japan's preparations have been near-perfect. The Samurai Blue defeated England 1-0 in April before registering another 1-0 win over Iceland ahead of the tournament. Their defensive solidity and disciplined performances suggest they could be the team most capable of challenging the Netherlands for top spot in Group F but injuries will remain a serious concern for the team as Kaoru Mitoma one of their star player already misses on the World Cup.
Sweden
Sweden's recent form has been mixed, with a defeat to Norway followed by a draw against Greece. While the results have not been ideal, the Swedes have a reputation for raising their game at major tournaments and remain a serious contender for a place in the knockout rounds.
Tunisia
Tunisia arrive after a difficult run of friendlies, including a 5-0 loss to Belgium and a 1-0 defeat to Austria. However, their World Cup campaign begins against Sweden on June 15, and a positive result could quickly change the mood around the team. Given Sweden's own struggles, Tunisia will believe they have a chance to make an early statement.
Format
The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.
This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.
Group Favourites
Netherlands are the clear favourites to finish as table toppers bit doubts will arise after their recent loss to Algeria in an International Friendly match.
Japan will join Netherlands to secure their spot in the round of 32.
Sweden can make it's spot because the team has that quality of talent and content in it's team.
Tunisia have disappointed their fans after their recent terrible losses but fans will look forward to their reincarnation in the big stage
Fixtures
|Match
|Date
|Kick-off (IST)
|Venue
|Location
|Column 1
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Monday, June 15
|02:30
|Dallas Stadium
|Arlington, Texas, USA
|Sweden vs Tunisia
|Monday, June 15
|09:30
|Estadio BBVA
|Guadalupe/Monterrey, Mexico
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|Saturday, June 20
|23:30
|Houston Stadium
|Houston, Texas, USA
|Tunisia vs Japan
|Sunday, June 21
|10:30
|Estadio BBVA
|Guadalupe/Monterrey, Mexico
|Japan vs Sweden
|Friday, June 26
|05:30
|Dallas Stadium
|Arlington, Texas, USA
|Tunisia vs Netherlands
|Friday, June 26
|05:30
|Kansas City Stadium
|Kansas City, Missouri, USA
Group F could deliver some of the best football of the tournament. Netherlands and Japan start as favourites, but Sweden's comeback and Tunisia's reincarnation ensure that nothing can be taken for granted. The opening clash is between Netherlands and Japan on June 15.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.