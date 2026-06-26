Japan Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group F Decider Clash From Dallas Stadium
Japan vs Sweden Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With Group F wide open, undefeated leaders Japan stand on the threshold of the Round of 32 as they face a desperate Sweden side at Dallas Stadium, Arlington. Hajime Moriyasu’s "Samurai Blue" arrive following a clinical 4-0 demolition of Tunisia, boasting a high-octane attack led by Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada that has dismantled group defenses with fluid transitions. Conversely, Graham Potter’s Sweden find themselves in a precarious position after a sobering 5-1 loss to the Netherlands. To avoid an early exit, the "Blågult" must reignite the form that saw them crush Tunisia 5-1, relying on the lethal partnership of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres to breach Japan’s structured backline. In a high-stakes tactical chess match, Japan look to solidify their group dominance while Sweden fight for tournament survival in this decisive finale. See the best photos from the JPN vs SWE football match here:
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