Japan Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group F Decider Clash From Dallas Stadium

Fans cheer outside the stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Jessica Tobias/AP Photo

1/10 Fans cheer outside the stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Jessica Tobias/AP Photo





2/10 A fan cheers outside the stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Jessica Tobias/AP Photo





3/10 Fans arrive before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Jessica Tobias/AP Photo





4/10 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres arrives at the stadium ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Sam Hodde/AP Photo





5/10 Sweden's Taha Ali arrives at the stadium ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Sam Hodde/AP Photo





6/10 Japan supporters react ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Sam Hodde/AP Photo





7/10 Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu looks on prior to the World Cup Group F soccer match against Sweden in Arlington Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo





8/10 Sweden fan waits for the start of the World Cup Group F soccer match against Japan in Arlington Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo





9/10 Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke warms up ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Sam Hodde/AP Photo





10/10 Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom clears the ball as he warms up ahead of the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and Sweden in Arlington Sam Hodde/AP Photo





