FIFA World Cup 2026, Final Score: Last-Gasp Chaos, Historic Upsets And Knockout Dreams Take Shape

Turkey stunned the USMNT 3-2, while Australia booked their place in the Round of 32
Ecuador shocked Germany, and the Netherlands finished top of Group F with a commanding win
Japan and Sweden both advanced, as the knockout stage picture became clearer
The group stage has a habit of saving its wildest twists for the final act, and Thursday was no exception. A game that seemed destined for a draw ended with heartbreak in stoppage time, one of Europe's traditional giants walked off beaten despite finishing atop its group, and another contender quietly announced itself as a genuine title threat.
Across six matches, fortunes changed by the minute as qualification hopes were secured, revived and shattered. By the time the final whistle sounded across the United States, the World Cup had once again proved that reputation means little once the knockout race begins.
Elsewhere, Japan and Sweden settled for a result that suited both sides. By the end of an action-packed evening across the United States, the group stage had produced another reminder that the World Cup rarely follows the script, with emotions swinging from celebration to heartbreak in a matter of minutes.
Turkey End With Pride As USA's Perfect Run Ends
Turkey may have entered their final Group D fixture already eliminated, but Vincenzo Montella's side refused to leave quietly. Auston Trusty gave the United States a dream start inside three minutes before Arda Guler inspired a stunning turnaround, setting up Orkun Kokcu after scoring the equaliser himself.
Sebastian Berhalter restored parity shortly after halftime, but Turkey never stopped believing. Deep into stoppage time, Can Uzun's intelligent movement created the decisive chance for Kaan Ayhan to convert and hand Turkey a thrilling 3-2 victory. While Mauricio Pochettino's heavily rotated USMNT still finished top of Group D, their unbeaten campaign ended in dramatic fashion.
Ecuador Produce The Shock Of The Day Against Germany
If one result summed up the unpredictability of this World Cup, it came in the clash between Ecuador and Germany. Already assured of qualification, Germany were punished by a fearless Ecuador side that played without hesitation. La Tri defended with remarkable discipline, capitalised on their opportunities and completed a famous 2-1 victory that instantly became one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
Although Julian Nagelsmann's side still progressed as Group E winners, Ecuador's historic triumph transformed the race among the best third-placed teams and injected fresh belief into every underdog still fighting for survival.
Oranje Hit Top Gear Before Knockout Football Begins
The Netherlands continue to gather momentum at exactly the right time. Ronald Koeman's side comfortably dispatched Tunisia 3-1 to finish atop Group F, extending a run that has steadily improved after an inconsistent tournament opener. Brian Brobbey maintained his outstanding scoring form, while relentless Dutch pressure forced two Tunisian own goals that effectively settled the contest.
Tunisia briefly threatened after the restart, but the Oranje quickly restored control to seal another convincing victory. Finishing first now rewards the Dutch with a Round of 32 meeting against Morocco, while their growing confidence makes them an increasingly dangerous knockout opponent.
Japan And Sweden Settle For A Result That Worked For Everyone
In Arlington, there was little panic despite the late drama. Japan struck first through Daizen Maeda before Anthony Elanga produced another moment of quality to rescue Sweden with a fine finish. The 1-1 draw ultimately suited both teams, confirming Japan's place in the Round of 32 alongside Sweden.
Hajime Moriyasu's side now prepares for a blockbuster meeting with Brazil after finishing second in Group F, while Sweden enters the knockout stage unbeaten. Rather than chasing unnecessary risks, both nations displayed the discipline and composure often required to survive long World Cup campaigns.
Australia Advance As Paraguay Keep Their Hopes Alive
The final Group D fixture lacked fireworks but carried enormous significance. Australia and Paraguay played out a tense goalless draw where caution consistently outweighed ambition. The Socceroos controlled much of the possession without creating enough clear opportunities, while Paraguay looked increasingly dangerous only on the counterattack.
The result guaranteed Australia second place behind the United States and secured another appearance in the knockout rounds. Paraguay's four-point haul still leaves them with genuine hope of advancing among the best third-placed nations, although their fate now depends on goal difference and results elsewhere.
The Knockout Picture Is Finally Taking Shape
Thursday's action completed another major chapter in the group stage, clarifying several Round of 32 matchups while leaving the battle for the remaining third-place qualification spots delicately balanced.
The Netherlands will meet Morocco, Japan face the daunting challenge of Brazil, Australia await their next opponent, and the United States prepare for Bosnia and Herzegovina despite suffering their first defeat.
With heavyweights beginning to collide and underdogs refusing to fade quietly, the tournament has now shifted from survival mode to genuine title contention. If this extraordinary matchday proved anything, it is that the World Cup's biggest twists are only just beginning.