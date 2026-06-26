FIFA World Cup 2026, Final Score: Last-Gasp Chaos, Historic Upsets And Knockout Dreams Take Shape

Turkey's Orkun Kokcu, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against the United States with teammates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Turkey's Orkun Kokcu, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against the United States with teammates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)