Japan At FIFA World Cup 2026: Injured Mitoma Left Out Of Blue Samurai Squad
Head coach Hajime Moriyasu, in the presence of team director Masakuni Yamamoto and Japan Football Association president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, announced a 26-member national team squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday (May 15) in Tokyo. The Asian giants will be without star midfielder Kaoru Mitoma, who sustained a hamstring injury during Brighton's win over Wolves in the English Premier League. Speaking at the press conference, Hajime said the team had lost "a major presence" in Mitoma. Japan have recalled former Arsenal player Takehiro Tomiyasu, while fellow defender Yuto Nagatomo, at age 39, will be making his 5th World Cup appearance. The Wataru Endo-led Blue Samurai are in Group F, and open their campaign against the Netherlands on June 14, then face Tunisia on June 21 and Sweden five days later. The expanded 48-team tournament, being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA, starts on June 11. Japan will play their final pre-World Cup friendly against Iceland on May 31.
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