Japan At FIFA World Cup 2026: Injured Mitoma Left Out Of Blue Samurai Squad

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu, in the presence of team director Masakuni Yamamoto and Japan Football Association president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, announced a 26-member national team squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday (May 15) in Tokyo. The Asian giants will be without star midfielder Kaoru Mitoma, who sustained a hamstring injury during Brighton's win over Wolves in the English Premier League. Speaking at the press conference, Hajime said the team had lost "a major presence" in Mitoma. Japan have recalled former Arsenal player Takehiro Tomiyasu, while fellow defender Yuto Nagatomo, at age 39, will be making his 5th World Cup appearance. The Wataru Endo-led Blue Samurai are in Group F, and open their campaign against the Netherlands on June 14, then face Tunisia on June 21 and Sweden five days later. The expanded 48-team tournament, being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA, starts on June 11. Japan will play their final pre-World ⁠Cup friendly against Iceland on May 31.

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Japan fifa world cup 2026 announced-Masakuni Yamamoto
Masakuni Yamamoto, left, national team director, Hajime Moriyasu, center, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, and Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, president of the Japan Football Association, attend a news conference announcing Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Tokyo. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Japan fifa world cup 2026 team
Hajime Moriyasu, center, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, accompanying Masakuni Yamamoto, left, national team director, and Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, right, president of the Japan Football Association, announces Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a news conference in Tokyo. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Japan 26-man roster
Masakuni Yamamoto, left, national team director, Hajime Moriyasu, center, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, and Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, right, president of the Japan Football Association, prepare to attend a news conference announcing Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Tokyo. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Samurai Blue squad announced
Hajime Moriyasu, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, speaks during a news conference announcing Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Tokyo. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Japan World Cup squad release
Masakuni Yamamoto, from left, national team director, Hajime Moriyasu, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, and Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, president of the Japan Football Association, prepare to attend a news conference announcing Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Tokyo. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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World Cup 2026 Japan
Masakuni Yamamoto, left, national team director, Hajime Moriyasu, center, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, and Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, right, president of the Japan Football Association, leave after a news conference announcing Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Tokyo. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Japan national team roster update
Hajime Moriyasu, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, prepares to attend a news conference announcing Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Tokyo. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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