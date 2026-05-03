Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna Join Rohit Shetty’s Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 adds fresh energy as Harsh Gujral and Gaurav Khanna come onboard.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna join Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 brings Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna into action-packed lineup.

  • Rohit Shetty returns as host, promising high-risk stunts and intense emotional challenges.

  • Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna calls show toughest test of instincts and courage.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is shaping up to be a high-stakes ride, with Harsh Gujral and Gaurav Khanna officially joining the new season. Hosted once again by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality series is known for pushing contestants far beyond their comfort zones, and this time looks no different.

The show’s format demands more than physical strength. It tests instinct, emotional control and the ability to stay calm under pressure. For both Gujral and Khanna, this marks a shift from their usual spaces into something far more unpredictable.

Gaurav Khanna on facing fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Fresh off his win in Bigg Boss 19, Khanna described the show as a completely different challenge. It was shared by him that he has always preferred staying composed and avoiding situations that feel unsafe, but this format forces him to confront exactly that.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants - Instagram
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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It was further stated that growth often comes from discomfort, and the show places contestants directly in those moments. According to Khanna, there is little room for overthinking, with instinct becoming the only guide through each task.

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Harsh Gujral brings humour to a high-risk reality show

For Harsh Gujral, known for his live performances, the experience is expected to be both daunting and exciting. It was expressed by him that dealing with unpredictable audiences has always been his strength, and he hopes that sense of humour will help him navigate the show’s intense challenges.

At the same time, it was acknowledged that the fears involved here are far more real than anything on stage. Gujral added that the journey could offer new stories and experiences, something every comedian constantly seeks.

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With adrenaline, fear and entertainment at its core, the season is expected to deliver gripping moments. The show is set to premiere soon, although the exact release date is yet to be officially revealed.

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