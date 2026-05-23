Vashu Bhagnani Slams David Dhawan Over Coolie No 1 Loss, Rs 70 Cr Claim Sparks Row

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Vashu Bhagnani has reignited the debate around Coolie No 1 and the reuse of Chunari Chunari, accusing David Dhawan of causing financial losses and failing to communicate over creative and legal disputes.

Vashu Bhagnani Slams David Dhawan
Vashu Bhagnani Slams David Dhawan Over Coolie No 1 Loss Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Vashu Bhagnani alleges ₹27 crore Coolie No 1 losses during pandemic-era release period.

  • Producer claims David Dhawan received nearly ₹70 crore despite disappointing commercial performance.

  • Chunari Chunari controversy sparks legal battle involving Pooja Entertainment and Tips Industries.

Vashu Bhagnani has publicly criticised filmmaker David Dhawan over the financial fallout of Coolie No 1 and the ongoing dispute surrounding the reuse of the song Chunari Chunari in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Speaking during a virtual press interaction, the veteran producer alleged that he suffered major losses after Coolie No 1 and accused both David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan of remaining silent about the situation.

Bhagnani claimed that although he was officially credited as producer on Coolie No 1 (2020), the project had been fully controlled by David Dhawan. He further alleged that nearly ₹70 crore had been paid to the filmmaker despite disappointing results

Vashu Bhagnani on David Dhawan and Coolie No 1 losses

During the interaction, it was stated by Bhagnani that he had faced losses of nearly ₹27 crore after Coolie No 1 failed commercially during the pandemic period. He also claimed that future collaborations had been discussed as a way to recover losses.

According to Bhagnani, conversations around developing Biwi No 1 had continued for months before the project stalled.

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The producer’s criticism intensified over the use of Chunari Chunari in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and backed by Tips Industries.

Bhagnani alleged that the decision had been taken without consultation despite the song’s association with Biwi No.1, produced by Pooja Entertainment. He argued that professional courtesy and industry ethics had been overlooked.

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According to Bhagnani, his objections later resulted in legal action. Pooja Entertainment has accused Tips Industries of unauthorised use of the track, and reports suggest that a court in Katihar, Bihar granted a status quo order after the plea was filed.

The controversy comes as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, gears up for theatrical release on June 5, adding further attention to the dispute.

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