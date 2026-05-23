Vashu Bhagnani Slams David Dhawan Over Coolie No 1 Loss, Rs 70 Cr Claim Sparks Row

Vashu Bhagnani has publicly criticised filmmaker David Dhawan over the financial fallout of Coolie No 1 and the ongoing dispute surrounding the reuse of the song Chunari Chunari in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Speaking during a virtual press interaction, the veteran producer alleged that he suffered major losses after Coolie No 1 and accused both David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan of remaining silent about the situation.